Corruption slur on East Coast Railway official

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: From owning a meagre Rs 2,828 in 2006, the assets of a senior travelling inspector (accounts) of East Coast Railway multiplied to Rs 1.19 crore in just 14 years, bringing him under the CBI radar.

With allegations of corruption being levelled against the officer Rabi Narayan Rath, the CBI on Wednesday raided his house at Kolathia and office at the ECoR headquarters.

The sleuths had received information that Rath had amassed movable and immovable assets by illegal means during his check period between April 1, 2006, and November 30, 2020.

A case was registered against Rath on Tuesday under Sections 13(1)(b), 13(1) (e) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The agency’s FIR states that at the commencement of Rath’s check period in April, 2006, he was in possession of movable and immovable assets worth only Rs 2,828.

During the investigation, the ECoR official was found in possession of 70.99 per cent disproportionate assets to his known sources of income which he could not account for satisfactorily. Probe is continuing.