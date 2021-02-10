Lady morning walker looted in Jharpada

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The spate of daylight snatching incidents, targetting women morning walkers and joggers, continues unabated in the Capital city with one more woman falling victim to the crime and robbed of her gold chain by three unidentified miscreants on Tuesday.

The incident comes a fortnight after two women joggers were held hostage at knife point and looted by masked robbers on Nandankanan road. The woman Manorama Sahoo alleged that the miscreants intercepted her near an apartment close to Jharpada jail and snatched her gold chain while she was out on morning walk.

“I saw them standing near the apartment. One of them came to me and asked to handover the gold chain I was wearing. The youth threatened me with a sharp weapon when I tried to resist and pushed me down,” the victim, who sustained minor injuries in the attack said. The miscreants fled the spot after committing the crime.

“The incident took place at around 6.30 am. Investigation into the matter is being conducted on the basis of the FIR filed by the victim,” said Laxmisagar IIC BC Sahoo. He said the footages of CCTV cameras installed in the area are being scanned to identify the miscreants. On January 22, two women morning walkers were assaulted and looted of gold ornaments by three anti-social elements on a bridge near Tapaswini Apartments on Nandankanan road.