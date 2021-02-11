Collector orders temporary closure of Cuttack's Sun Hospital

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack administration on Wednesday ordered to shut down the Sun Hospital at Tulsipur temporarily in connection with the fire mishap that took place on February 1.

The decision was taken after the hospital authorities failed to submit satisfactory explanations on the show cause notice issued by the district administration. "The hospital will remain closed until its management comes up with all statutory compliances. Patients’ treatment and diagnostic activities at the hospital have been restricted till further order," said Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani.

The hospital was operating without fire safety licence following which the Collector had issued show cause notice.