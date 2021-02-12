Odisha to get regional pulses research centre at Khurda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to boost pulses production in the State, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Food Processing Industries Narendra Singh Tomar laid the foundation stone of a regional centre of Indian Pulses Research Institute (IIPR) at Khurda on the occasion of the World Pulses Day. Laying the foundation stone through virtual mode from New Delhi, Tomar said that better species and high-quality seeds are major components of a good crop. He said the regional centre will help the State to enhance pulses production and productivity of the crops.

“Keeping this in mind, 150 pulses seed hubs have been established. The overall agriculture sector should move forward, this is the need of the country. India should be self-sufficient in the field of oilseeds and scientists are constantly doing research in this direction,” he added. Noting that 86 per cent (pc) of the farmers are small and marginal in the country, Tomar said they can earn profit only when attracted to expensive crops, connected to new technology and linked to the market.

“There is a great need for innovation in the field of farming and the need to abolish the legal restrictions was also being felt since a long time”, he said. The Minister further said that in 6 years, the MSP of pulses has been increased from 40 pc to 73 pc, which is definitely benefiting the farmers. He said more work needs to be done on pulses to eradicate malnutrition. He said agricultural scientists are providing many varieties to the country, which will help in increasing both production and productivity.

The Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked Tomar for choosing Khurda for the project. “The regional centre will help strengthen farming system in Odisha, promote legume farming and boost nutritional security,” he said. The IIPR regional centre will be able to develop location specific varieties and crop production technologies for pulses in Odisha and other eastern states. It will immensely contribute to capacity building of officials from the department of Agriculture of various states and impart need-based training to pulse growers.