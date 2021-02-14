Take back Rs 1,000 token allocation, says Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress MP from Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka on Saturday hit out at the Centre for inadequate funding for railways projects in the region and questioned the slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Viswas’.

Participating in the General Budget 2021-22 discussion in the Lok Sabha, the Congress MP said the Centre should take back the token provision of Rs 1,000 made for Gunupur-Therubali railway line as it will in no way help in the progress of the project.

How can people believe in the slogan of inclusiveness if such lopsided provisions are made for projects for a backward district of the country, he said.

Ulaka said the project was announced in 2017-18 railway budget. The detailed project report had put the estimate at Rs 1,200 crore and rate of return at -3 per cent (pc), he said and added that the Centre wanted the State government to provide 50 pc of the cost and free land for approval of the new railway line.

Now, when the State government has agreed to the Centre’s proposal and everything is ready, a provision of only Rs 1,000 has been made, he said and demanded withdrawal of such a meagre allocation.

The Congress MP also pointed towards inadequate allocation made other railway projects of the area.

He alleged that Rayagada division in South Eastern Railways (SER) was announced two years back keeping elections in mind as only Rs 40 lakh has been provided in 2021-22 budget for the project, he said.

He also demanded that Bhubaneswar-Palasa passenger train should be extended till Gunupur.