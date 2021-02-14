STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Take back Rs 1,000 token allocation, says Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka

How can people believe in the slogan of inclusiveness if such lopsided provisions are made for projects for a backward district of the country, Congress MP from Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka said.

Published: 14th February 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka

Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress MP from Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka on Saturday hit out at the Centre for inadequate funding for railways projects in the region and questioned the slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Viswas’.

Participating in the General Budget 2021-22 discussion in the Lok Sabha, the Congress MP said the Centre should take back the token provision of Rs 1,000 made for Gunupur-Therubali railway line as it will in no way help in the progress of the project.

How can people believe in the slogan of inclusiveness if such lopsided provisions are made for projects for a backward district of the country, he said.

Ulaka said the project was announced in 2017-18 railway budget. The detailed project report had put the estimate at Rs 1,200 crore and rate of return at -3 per cent (pc), he said and added that the Centre wanted the State government to provide 50 pc of the cost and free land for approval of the new railway line.

Now, when the State government has agreed to the Centre’s proposal and everything is ready, a provision of only Rs 1,000 has been made, he said and demanded withdrawal of such a meagre allocation.

The Congress MP also pointed towards inadequate allocation made other railway projects of the area.

He alleged that Rayagada division in South Eastern Railways (SER) was announced two years back keeping elections in mind as only Rs 40 lakh has been provided in 2021-22 budget for the project, he said.

He also demanded that Bhubaneswar-Palasa passenger train should be extended till Gunupur. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saptagiri Ulaka Congress MP
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp