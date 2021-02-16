STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD refutes Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi’s stand

Mangaraj maintained that the Director, Culture had not attended any meetings where these bylaws were discussed. 

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  AS the rift between ruling BJD and BJP over heritage bylaws widened, media advisor to the State government Manas Mangaraj said the statement given by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi that the Director, Culture is the notified competent authority for the heritage bylaws is not correct.

The competent authority notified for by laws is regional director of the ASI, he said. Mangaraj also maintained that the Director, Culture had not attended any meetings where these bylaws were discussed. 

Countering Sarangi, the media advisor also said that no architects have been given work order of Rs 800 crore for the beautification work of Jagannath temple at Puri and Lingaraj temple as the plans are yet to be finalised.

“When the plans are not ready, how will work be given,” he asked.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Monday wrote to the Centre requesting withdrawal of the draft notification of the National Monuments Authority (NMA) for the Ananta Basudev and Brahmeswar temples in the Ekamra Kshetra.

There was serious discontentment from sevayats, devotees and peoples’ representatives against this publication as these temples host living deities and notification was done without any consultation with stakeholders, the Chief Secretary said in a letter to Union Culture Secretary Raghavendra Singh.

Stating that the Temple Trust Board and Endowment Commissioner have written to the member secretary NMA for immediate withdrawal of the draft notification relating to the Ekamra Kshetra, the Chief Secretary said there is apprehension that this will lead to widespread agitation leading to disturbance in religious rituals in the temple.

The kind of atmosphere in temples is bound to hurt the religious sentiments of lakhs of devotees, Mohapatra said and added that it is important to have a peaceful atmosphere for conducting the annual Maha Shivratri festival in which a large number of devotees from all over the State participate.

He suggested that the NMA may have a stakeholder consultation including sevayats, temple administration and State government on these sensible temple matters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
