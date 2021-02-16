STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fuel price hike: Congress enforce shutdown in Bhubaneswar

The State-wide bandh called by Congress over fuel price hike and various other issues hit normal life partially in Bhubaneswar.

The stretch of NH-16 near Vani Vihar square wears a deserted look during the bandh in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The stretch of NH-16 near Vani Vihar square wears a deserted look during the bandh in Bhubaneswar on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The agitation was by and large peaceful barring stray incidents during enforcement of the bandh by the party activists.

Youth Congress workers took out motorcycle rallies in various parts of Bhubaneswar to enforce the bandh. They allegedly attacked a car near the party office at Lower PMG Square. The driver managed to escape unhurt and 50 agitators were taken into preventive custody by the police.

While government offices remained open, public transport including Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), Mo Bus and private buses did not operate till 1 pm.

Passengers who wanted to reach the railway station and airport and those who returned to the city through trains and flights had to face a difficult time in reaching their destinations as taxis and auto-rickshaws remained off the roads.

Movement of trains, too, was stopped at the Bhubaneswar railway station. Congress leaders including Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray resorted to rail roko and stopped Lokmanya Tilak Express at the railway station. Routray and other leaders also cycled in the city to protest the rising fuel prices.

“The prices of diesel, petrol and LPG have increased which is creating problems for the youths and farmers of the State. The prices of fuel should be immediately reduced,” said Routray.

Agitators also blocked National Highway-16 near Satsang Vihar while educational institutions, commercial establishments and petrol pumps remained closed during the bandh.

COVID-19 vaccination drive in the city was affected. In order to avoid any untoward incident, a thick security cover was thrown around Lok Seva Bhawan and important stretches like AG Square and Station Square. 

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said in the last seven years, the government has done very little for the marginalised sections of the society.

“The Centre is lowering corporate taxes but it is not waiving off taxes on fuel. Both the Centre and the State government should reduce taxes on fuel,” he added.

