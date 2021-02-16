STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

GST row leaves Mo Cycles to rot in open

Of 1,000 cycles, around 700 were in working condition at the time of handing over of the project to BSCL in October last year.

Published: 16th February 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Mo Cycles

Mo Cycles

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Hundreds of Mo Cycles are rotting at docking stations across the city due to the unending year-long stalemate between Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd (BSCL) and Hero Youon Pvt Ltd over non-payment of GST amount. 

Hero Youon, which manages the Hexi cycles under the public bicycle sharing (BPS) system in the Capital, is allegedly refusing to take the responsibility of operation and maintenance of 1,000 cycles introduced under the Mo Cycle project till all its dues are cleared. 

Of 1,000 cycles, around 700 were in working condition at the time of handing over of the project to BSCL in October last year. However, in the absence of timely repair and maintenance, the remaining cycles are also lying unused. 

A senior official of BSCL said Hero Youon, one of the three private firms providing Mo Cycle service in the city, has been served notice over the issue.

During a review meeting held recently, the BSCL also warned of blacklisting the company if it fails to ensure timely repair and maintenance of these cycles by February-end. 

The firm while working under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) had also been fined around Rs 45 lakh over irregularities. Subsequently, the payments were blocked to adjust the fine amount, he added.

“The firm had claimed around Rs 40 lakh towards GST though it wasn’t paying any such tax to the government. When the management came to know about it, the firm was slapped with the penalty. Later, the Mo Cycle service came under the BSCL management,” the officer said. 

Though the BSCL is providing around Rs 5,000 annually for operation and maintenance of each bicycle to the private agencies, Hero Youon is not spending the amount for this purpose, he alleged.

Refuting the BSCL allegations, an official from Hero Youon told this paper that, “We have not committed any irregularities. Rather the BSCL is not clearing our Rs 45 lakh towards GST which we had paid till March, 2019,” he said.

“We have all records of the payments made towards GST. Apart from GST amount, Rs 20 lakh towards other deposits and payments has been blocked. As a result, payment of the staff engaged for Hexi’s maintenance and operation has been pending for the last four months,” he added.

The service was introduced in the city for the World Cup Hockey in November 2018. Three service providers, Hexi, Yaana and Yulu, were engaged for the purpose. BSCL CEO Prem Chandra Chaudhary couldn’t be reached for his comments over the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mo Cycles BSCL Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd GST
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp