Drive to make cycle tracks encroachment-free in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As cycle tracks continue to remain encroached in the city, Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd (BSCL) and the Municipal Corporation have launched a joint initiative to put barricades along the routes. BSCL GM (admin) Kamaljit Das said initially, the barricades have been erected on the cycle tracks in Patia and Sikharchandi stretch.

“We have decided to place such barricades on other stretches soon. The process will be completed in a phased manner to keep the cycles tracks free from encroachment and parking,” Das said.

During the launch of Mo Cycle service in 2018, dedicated cycle tracks of 11 km length were created on major roads including Janpath, Bidyut Marg, Rajpath and Sachivalaya Marg.

Due to encroachment of cycle tracks by roadside vendors and illegal parking, the public bicycle sharing (PBS) system has failed to fulfil its objective. Even the plan to increase cycle track length to 500 km in the city has not been worked out.

Meanwhile, the BSCL officials on Friday said the cycles that are lying unused will be brought back on track by March-end. Talks are on with the three agencies - Hexi, Yaana and Yulu - to repair their bicycles lying damaged and unused by end of this month.

This apart, the Mo Cycle service will soon have one unified mobile app for the convenience of users. “We are working on merging all the existing three mobile apps with the Mo Cycle application to encourage users to avail the online service in large numbers,” they said.

