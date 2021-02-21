STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foundation stone for Indian Institute of Law laid at Patia

The KIIT has provided requisite land at Patia and will also bear 40 per cent of the infrastructure cost of the proposed campus.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Bar Council of India Trust (BCIT) on Saturday unveiled the foundation plaque to mark the foundation stone laying of the Indian Institute of Law (IIL) at Patia here. 

The foundation plaque was unveiled by Supreme Court Justices Uday Umesh Lalit, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and V Ramasubramanian in presence of BCIT chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, Odisha Advocate General Ashok Parija, executive chairman of BCIT Debi Prasad Dhal and KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta.

Set up by the BCIT with the support from KIIT University, IIL will be a first-of-its-kind institute in the country that will be developed as a model institute of law teachers’ academy for promoting legal education and research along with skill development of law teachers and practising lawyers. 

The institute will facilitate young law school teachers of the country and advocates to enhance their expertise, professional skills and acumen. The BCIT has entered into an MoU with KIIT for setting up of the institute.

The KIIT has provided requisite land at Patia and will also bear 40 per cent of the infrastructure cost of the proposed campus. It is expected to come up within a year. 

With the country having over 1,000 law colleges catering to the demand of nearly 2.5 lakh law graduates every year, the IIL will play a significant role in transforming legal education, BCIT and KIIT officials said.

