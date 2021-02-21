STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Home with a purpose

At the age of 78, Gopinath Patra of Inchudia in Balasore found a new family and a home in Banaprastha Bhawan.

Published: 21st February 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Banaprastha Home

Banaprastha Home

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  At the age of 78, Gopinath Patra of Inchudia in Balasore found a new family and a home in Banaprastha Bhawan.

Like others in the shelter home near Zilla School at Balasore town, he arrived at the facility after being asked to fend for himself by his son and daughter-in-law as they could not take care of him due to the financial crisis arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His son used to work as a mason but lost his livelihood when the pandemic struck. A few months later, his daughter-in-law asked Gopinath to move out of their house. Helpless, he approached some locals for help who took him to Gobinda Dalai – founder of Banaprastha Bhawan and an NGO Yuva Vikas Foundation.

Dalai brought him to the facility where eight visually-challenged youths welcomed him with open arms. He has now settled in the new family that gives him the care and affection that he craved for.

The Banaprastha Bhawan, however, is not just another old-age home to provide shelter to elderly persons, who are abandoned by their families. It is a unique symbol of empowerment of the deprived.

Currently home to five elderly persons and the visually-impaired youths along with 10 more senior citizen day boarders, the Bhawan which was established last year has given them a life of dignity, where they do not have to beg for love and food. The inmates themselves are the owners.

While the shelter home is entirely managed by the visually-challenged youths and Yuva Vikas Foundation volunteers, Good Samaritans contribute to keep the facility running. 

“We at Yuva Vikas Foundation decided to open this shelter home after I saw a group of tribal blind boys begging and selling toys in trains. During my fieldwork in Balasore district, I had come across these boys in their school and it was disheartening to see them in that condition.

They were educated and willing to work but did not have employment. So when we decided to open this shelter home for senior citizens, I brought all of them here. They were happy to help us in running the shelter and taking care of the elderly residents for a monthly honorarium”, says Dalai, an alumni of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, who also runs a local store that sells handmade and organic products. Dalai says the daily expenditure of running the shelter is close to Rs 2,500.

“Half the expenses is met by the store proceeds and the rest 50 per cent comes from individual contributions,” he says. 

There are activities galore at the shelter home to keep the inmates busy throughout the day. The blind youths are trained in various income-generating activities like vermi-composting, developing vegetable gardens and nurseries, farming besides, computer training, cooking, music and also yoga by the volunteers.

Similarly, elderly citizens, both residential and in day care, get to interact with each other, engage in productive works along with recreation, Dalai says. 

At Banaprastha home, set up by social worker Gobinda Dalai, eight visually-challenged youths are providing elderly citizens the love and care that they were denied by their own children, writes Diana Sahu
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Banaprastha Home Gobinda Dalai
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp