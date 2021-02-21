Mega trade fair opens in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 17th India International Mega Trade Fair and Home Décor exhibition, organised by the Odisha Chapter of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), was inaugurated at Janata Maidan here on Friday.

Inaugurating the trade fair, Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena said that given Bhubaneswar’s status as a fast emerging market in eastern India, this mega event provides tremendous business opportunities.

“With the diverse range of industries participating in the event, the fair will provide an excellent opportunity for joint ventures, strategic tie-ups and a wide array of other business possibilities among various stakeholders,” CREDAI Bhubaneswar president Kantilal Patel.

As many as nine countries and 19 states of India are participating in this 11-day-long exhibition. The countries participating included Bangladesh, Dubai, Iran, Thailand, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Lebanon and Tunisia.

Officials said this year the partner country for the fair is Bangladesh and focus countries are Afghanistan and Iran. Bihar is the partner state. A total 250 stalls have been erected where more than 50,000 unique products will be showcased, they said.

Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Bhubaneswar North MLA Susant Kumar Rout, SBI CGM Ruma Dev, CREDAI Bhubaneswar general secretary Umesh Pattnaik, UCCI president Bramhananda Mishra, chairman of organising committee Prakash Shah and CEO of GS Marketing Associates Suparna Dutta Gupta were present. All the Covid protocols will be followed at the exhibition as per government guidelines, organisers said.