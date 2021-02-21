STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Mega trade fair opens in Bhubaneswar

The countries participating included Bangladesh, Dubai, Iran, Thailand, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Lebanon and Tunisia.

Published: 21st February 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena at India International Mega Trade Fair on Saturday.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena at India International Mega Trade Fair on Saturday. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The 17th India International Mega Trade Fair and Home Décor exhibition, organised by the Odisha Chapter of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), was inaugurated at Janata Maidan here on Friday. 

Inaugurating the trade fair, Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena said that given Bhubaneswar’s status as a fast emerging market in eastern India, this mega event provides tremendous business opportunities. 

“With the diverse range of industries participating in the event, the fair will provide an excellent opportunity for joint ventures, strategic tie-ups and a wide array of other business possibilities among various stakeholders,” CREDAI Bhubaneswar president Kantilal Patel.

As many as nine countries and 19 states of India are participating in this 11-day-long exhibition. The countries participating included Bangladesh, Dubai, Iran, Thailand, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Lebanon and Tunisia.

Officials said this year the partner country for the fair is Bangladesh and focus countries are Afghanistan and Iran. Bihar is the partner state.  A total 250 stalls have been erected where more than 50,000 unique products will be showcased, they said. 

Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Bhubaneswar North MLA Susant Kumar Rout, SBI CGM Ruma Dev, CREDAI Bhubaneswar general secretary Umesh Pattnaik, UCCI president Bramhananda Mishra, chairman of organising committee Prakash Shah and CEO of GS Marketing Associates Suparna Dutta Gupta were present.  All the Covid protocols will be followed at the exhibition as per government guidelines, organisers said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Mega Trade Fair
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp