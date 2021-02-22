STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Centre invites comments on levy of additional charge

The additional amount to be levied on minerals from auctioned and non-auctioned captive mines will be different.

Published: 22nd February 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After proposing a raft of reforms in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 to facilitate captive mines to sell up to 50 per cent (pc) of the mined mineral in a bid to improve production and lessen imports of iron ore and coal, the Ministry of Mines has come up with a fresh proposal to fix additional amount on such sale.

In order to bring transparency in prescribing the additional amount and to eliminate discretion in subordinate legislation, the Ministry has proposed to specify the additional amount in the Act. “It is proposed to fix the additional amount as a function of royalty payable. An effort has been made to see that a portion of the difference between the average sale price and the average cost of production is captured as the proposed additional amount, while at the same time keeping sufficient incentive for the captive mines owners,” the draft amendment said.

Inviting comments and suggestions from states, mining industry, industry associations and other stakeholders by February 24, 2021, the Ministry said factors like price fluctuations in the market for different grades of mineral over the past five years (2015-16 to 2019-20) and expected fall in price due to increased supply of mineral by captive miners have been taken into account.

The additional amount to be levied on minerals from auctioned and non-auctioned captive mines will be different. In case of non-auctioned mines, the additional amount to be charged on iron ore (lumps) is equivalent to 2.5 times of royalty payable while in case of fines, it will be 1.5 times of the royalty.  For bauxite of metallurgical grade, the amount to be charged is 1.5 times of the royalty payable while for non-metallurgical grade it will be equivalent to the royalty. 

The Ministry proposed to charge an additional charge equivalent to the royalty for chromite up to 40 pc of Chromium oxide and two times of the royalty for chromite above 40 pc of the compound.The additional amount will be equal to royalty for manganese with less than 35 pc content while the amount will be equivalent to five times of the royalty for manganese with 35 pc or more manganese content.

Limestone mines owners will have to pay an additional amount equivalent to 2 times of the royalty for limestone with less than 1.5 pc silica content and charge will be equivalent to the royalty for other grades. However, for auctioned mines there will be no additional charge for sale of minerals up to 25 pc while sale above 25 pc to 50 pc of the annual production will be 50 pc of the royalty.

Non-auctioned mines

Additional amount to be charged on iron ore (lumps) is equivalent to 2.5 times of royalty payable

For iron fines, it will be 1.5 times of the royalty

For bauxite of metallurgical grade, the amount to be charged is 1.5 times of the royalty payable   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Mines
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp