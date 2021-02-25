Four held for smuggling minor minerals near Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The forest unit of Cuttack Vigilance division and forest staff of Dalijoda forest range on Wednesday arrested four persons and seized four trucks loaded with minor minerals that were allegedly being smuggled. The minerals are worth Rs 10 lakh.

The sleuths who were tipped off about smuggling of minor minerals, conducted a joint raid near Srirampur toll gate under Badachana police limits earlier in the day.

Four cases were registered by Dalijoda forest range and the accused apprehended. They were produced before a court in Chandikhol.

The officers also conducted raids at Dalaka Sahi and Patana under Kaliapani police limits in Jajpur and seized 14 smuggled timbers worth Rs 1.54 lakh near Daitari demarcated protected forest (DPF).

Two cases have been registered under Sukinda forest range and probe is on, said a Vigilance officer.