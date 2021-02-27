STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kutchina exclusive store opens in Bhubaneswar

Director of Kutchina Namit Bajoria (centre) after inaugurating the new showroom at Bapuji Nagar in Bhubaneswar.

Director of Kutchina Namit Bajoria (centre) after inaugurating the new showroom at Bapuji Nagar in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kutchina, a leading kitchen solution brand in the country, opened its exclusive showroom at Bapuji Nagar here on Friday. The showroom spread over 870 sq ft offers all the new and improved range of kitchen appliances.

Inaugurating the showroom, Kutchina director Namit Bajoria said it is a one-stop store where customers can buy products starting from modular kitchens, chimneys to other appliances like built-in hobs and ovens, dishwasher and cooktops. 

Kutchina has 150 dealers in the State but this is its first exclusive showroom in Odisha. It offers modular kitchen solutions with prices ranging from Rs 65,000 to Rs 10 lakh. It has also planned to set up over 15 such stores in the State during 2021-22. 

“As the situation started to improve few months after the outbreak of the pandemic, we received many orders for kitchen appliances from Odisha. The store will give an opportunity to the customers to fulfil their requirements at a single place instead of visiting different showrooms,” said Bajoria.

Kutchina has an annual business of around Rs 15 crore in the State. Ollywood actor Debjani Deghuria, who is Kutchina’s brand ambassador for Odisha, was also present.

