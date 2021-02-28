STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID vaccination at 22 hospitals in Bhubaneswar

Meanwhile, in another development, the civic officials said no positive cases have been found during contact tracing of a South Africa returnee who tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Covid-19 vaccination for senior citizens and people above 45 years of age with comorbidities will start from March 2 at 22 hospitals including 10 private facilities in the Capital city.
Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, who convened a preparatory meeting with health officials on Saturday, said registration for the vaccination will start from Monday. Eligible beneficiaries will have to register on CoWIN portal to avail the vaccine, he said.

The BMC has identified 12 government health facilities - Urban CHCs at Unit-IV, Patia, Dumduma, IRC Village and Baramunda, BMC Hospital at Old Town, Capital Hospital, AIIMS and Urban PHCs at Jharpada, Sundarpada, Pokhariput and Ghatikia for the purpose.

The 10 private hospitals are SUM, KIIMS, Kalinga, Bluewheel, Aditya Aswini, AMRI, Utkal, Neelachal, Care and Hi-Tech. More government and private health facilities will be included in the vaccination drive in near future, officials said. 

Vaccine will be provided free of cost to these beneficiaries at government hospitals in the city, while in private healthcare establishments, Rs 100 will be charged towards service in addition to the vaccine cost. However, the cost of vaccine has not been intimated by the health officials yet. The officials said the vaccine cost will be notified soon. The second doze will also be given to these beneficiaries on the given date.

Meanwhile, in another development, the civic officials said no positive cases have been found during contact tracing of a South Africa returnee who tested positive for Covid-19 recently. The person is undergoing treatment in isolation, they added. The civic body also started screening and testing suspected passengers coming from outside State at the city railway station after several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh witnessed surge in daily cases. The State Capital has reported six new infections including three local cases in the last 24 hours. 

Home isolation only for returnees from 5 states

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Saturday revised its earlier order making seven-day home isolation mandatory for people arriving from five ‘high risk’ states instead of 12. As per the modified order, all incoming passengers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will remain in isolation for a week. They will be subjected to RT-PCR test if they develop any symptom during the period, and treated as per Covid protocol, if found positive. However, the home isolation is exempted for asymptomatic travellers, who produce RT-PCR negative report (done not more than 72 hours before boarding) or Covid vaccination final certificate. On Friday, the Health and Family Welfare department had made home isolation mandatory for returnees from 12 states and UTs - Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana, Bengal, Karnataka, Punjab, Andhra, Delhi and Chandigarh. 

