Assotech director’s arrest sparks apprehensions among buyers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The arrest of Assotech director Sanjeev Shrivastava by Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has now led to apprehensions among home buyers in Odisha who had invested in Assotech Pride (Phase-I) at Rudrapur on the outskirts of the State Capital. “I have already invested around `5 lakh in the ongoing project for buying a 3 BHK flat for my daughter. However, arrest of the director has left me nervous,” said a buyer. Many like him, he said, are now apprehensive.

“Nervousness among buyers is understandable as they were already in apprehension about future of the project after legality of formation of Assotech Sungrowth Abode LLP, that is executing Assotech Pride project, was challenged in Delhi High Court earlier,” said RERA activist Bimalendu Pradhan. He, however, said that there is hope for buyers as Assotech Sungrowth has received registration certificate for the project from Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) in November 2020. Besides, some of the home buyers said that the firm has already handed over a project to buyers in the city earlier. Assotech Sungrowth Abode LLP had landed in controversy after ORERA had registered a suo motu case against the firm in January last year for violating provisions under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. Contacted, officials associated with the project said, the arrest has nothing to do with the project being implemented in the state.