STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Congress protests against farm laws, fuel prices

The memorandum alleged that the government is profiteering from the misery of farmers and the common people by raising the price of diesel and petrol to an all time high.

Published: 16th January 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress activists taking out a protest rally near Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Congress activists taking out a protest rally near Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of the nationwide demonstration demanding the repeal of three farm laws, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Friday gheraoed the Raj Bhavan here to show solidarity with the protesting farmers. A delegation led by OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik submitted a memorandum to Governor Ganeshi Lal requesting his intervention and necessary steps for withdrawal of the Farm Acts. Alleging that the Narendra Modi government appears to have adopted a policy of tiring out the agitating farmers without agreeing to any of their demands including repealing of the Acts, the memorandum said several rounds of talks have so far yielded nothing.

The memorandum alleged that the government is profiteering from the misery of farmers and the common people by raising the price of diesel and petrol to an all time high.

Stating that the Centre has increased the excise duty on petrol from `9.2 per litre in 2014 to `32.98 per litre now and on diesel from `3.46 per litre in 2014 to `31.83 per litre, it alleged that it is the highest in the last 73 years.

The Centre has collected an additional `19 lakh crore from excise duty on petrol and diesel alone, they stated and added that all this is having an adverse impact on the finances of farmers as well as the common people. An OPCC release claimed that the Governor assured the delegation to draw the attention of the Centre in this regard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Niranjan Patnaik Congress new farm laws farmers protests
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp