Odisha for stricter action against traffic violators 

The STA has asked the RTOs to organise wall painting competitions on the theme of road safety at their respective driving test centres.

Published: 17th January 2021 01:52 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of the National Road Safety Month, Odisha government has decided to intensify its drive against traffic violations and sensitise people about new motor vehicle rules and safe driving habits in the State.

The government has warned the public to expect tough action against traffic violations like drunken driving, over-speeding, triple riding, wrong side driving, using mobile phone while driving, not wearing seat belt and riding without helmets.

“Joint enforcement by the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and police will be intensified across Odisha to check violations which often lead to serious accidents and claim lives,” Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of State Transport Authority Sanjeeb Panda told TNIE.

Every year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways observes the National Road Safety Week in the second week of January.

This year, however, the Ministry has decided to observe the National Road Safety Month from January 18 to February 17 instead of week in view of the rising number of deaths due to road mishaps in the country.

The State-level event will be inaugurated by Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera in the Capital city on Monday.

“A walkathon will be organised from KIIT to Chandrasekharpur driving test centre on the inaugural day. Various awareness activities have been planned across the State to mark the National Road Safety Month,” said Panda. 

While a State-level cyclothon will be organised in the city on January 22 to create awareness on road safety, similar events will be held in all the districts throughout the month.

The STA has asked the RTOs to organise wall painting competitions on the theme of road safety at their respective driving test centres.

This apart, citizens can participate in online activities like quiz competitions and uploading awareness videos and banners in www.odisharoadsafety.org between January 19 and 28.

In order to attract more participants, a cash price of Rs 50,000 each for the winner of the quiz and video competition and Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 each respectively for second and third runner-up have been announced by the STA.

