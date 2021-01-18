STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi launches ‘Samarth’ for poor

It will also organise free yoga sessions in all community parks located in three urban Assembly segments of Bhubaneswar constituency to give impetus to the Centre’s Fit India campaign.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi unveiling logo of ‘Samarth’ in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi unveiling logo of ‘Samarth’ in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After launching the Annapurna Rs 1 meal programme for the poor, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Sunday inaugurated ‘Samarth, a Trust that will work for welfare of the society involving people from different walks of life. The non-political forum registered under the Indian Trust Act, 1882 will work with intellectuals, professionals and senior citizens to formulate policies and reach out to the poor. 

“Samarth will be a welfare trust that will work with these three categories of people and utilise their knowledge and expertise for various social and development activities,” Sarangi said. The organisation will also reach out to slum children, persons with disabilities (PwDs) and elderly people and work for their benefit. Initially, the Trust will provide free education to children of slum and non-slum areas at 50 places. The members and volunteers of the forum will identify PwDs in need of aid and appliance and provide it to them as per their need. 

It will also organise free yoga sessions in all community parks located in three urban Assembly segments of Bhubaneswar constituency to give impetus to the Centre’s Fit India campaign. This apart, ‘Samarth’ will organise spiritual discourses for the elderly people and organise seminars and webinars on key issues pertaining to the State.“This will be a platform for all to work together and be a part of the development,” Sarangi said.

Earlier, the MP had launched Annapurna scheme which landed in controversy after the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notification banning distribution of free food to destitute people on streets stating that it can only be distributed at shelter homes managed by the civic body with prior permission.  The MP, however, made it clear that the order does not hamper her plans as food is not free and the Trust is charging Rs  one for each meal.

Comments

