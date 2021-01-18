Bhubaneswar police to rope in FM radio stations for traffic awareness on National Road Safety Month

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Traffic Wing of Commissionerate Police will launch a traffic awareness campaign using FM radio stations during the National Road Safety Month to be observed between January 18 and February 17.

Residents of the Twin City will be able to hear the road safety tips directly from the traffic personnel by tuning into various FM radio stations. “The traffic personnel will take part in live programmes of radio stations and create awareness on road safety in a bid to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities,” Traffic DCP Saumya Mishra told TNIE.

Twin City Police Commissioner will inaugurate the National Road Safety Month on Monday at Traffic ACP offices in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

“Efforts will be made to reach out to people of all age groups. This year, special attention will be given to create awareness among youths and sensitisation programmes will be held in malls and other places where they frequently visit,” said Mishra.

This apart, a series of events including free medical check up camps for bus and auto-rickshaw drivers, and traffic personnel will be organised.

The Traffic DCP has also warned that enforcement against violations like drunken driving, riding without helmets, over-speeding, triple riding and wrong side driving will be further tightened during the month.