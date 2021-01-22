Rs 50,000 fine slapped on two in Bhubaneswar for allowing minors to ride vehicles

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) slapped Rs 50,000 fine on owners of two vehicles in the Capital city for allowing minors to drive their motorcycles.

In the first instance, a two-wheeler registered in the name of Asish Ranjan Behera of Bhimatangi area was driven by a minor boy when RTO-I officers intercepted him near Kargil Road on Wednesday.

A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed under Section 199A (2) (offences by juveniles) of the Motor Vehicles Act and another Rs 1,000 under Section 194D of the MV Act for not wearing a helmet.

Similarly, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed under Section 199A (2) (offences by juveniles) of the MV Act against the owner of another two-wheeler Ganesh Prasad Sahoo for allowing a minor boy to drive his vehicle.RTO officers intercepted the two-wheeler near Omfed Square on Wednesday and found out that the boy riding the vehicle is below 18 years of age.

As part of the National Road Safety Month observed between January 18 and February 17 this year, the State government has warned strict enforcement against violations like under age driving, drunken driving, over speeding, triple riding, wrong side driving, using mobile phone while driving, not wearing seat belt and riding without helmets.