AIIMS Bhubaneswar conducts its first total jaw replacement surgery on tribal teen

After the three-hour-long procedure by a team of three surgeons, the girl can now open her mouth properly after a decade.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS

All India Institute of Medical sciences in Bhubaneswar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  AIIMS-Bhubaneswar conducted the first total jaw joint replacement surgery on a 19-year-old tribal girl from Western Odisha. The girl was suffering from temporomandibular joint (TMJ) ankylosis since long.

After the three-hour-long procedure by a team of three surgeons, the girl can now open her mouth properly after a decade. TMJ ankylosis is a rare condition in which the lower jaw is found fused with skull base. 
The girl, a native of Rajgangpur area in Sundargarh district had arrived at AIIMS in the first week this month after not getting proper treatment in several other hospitals her family consulted.

A team of doctors comprising Maxillofacial surgeon Dr Kiran Kumar Boyina, Plastic surgeon Dr Ritesh Panda from the department of Trauma and Emergency and Maxillofacial surgeon Dr Saubhik Dasukil from the department of Dentistry successfully performed the surgery by removing the fused bone along the joints. “The girl had an ear infection ten years back, due to which her mouth opening gradually decreased to nil mouth opening,” said Dr Boyina.

The artificial joint replacement was conducted using a titanium implant. While the hospitalisation and surgical procedure were done free of cost, the implant cost of around `1 lakh (for single joint) was covered under Biju Swathya Kalyana Yojana (BSKY).

