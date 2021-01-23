STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Two women held hostage at knifepoint, robbed in Bhubaneswar

Taking advantage of night patrolling which ends at 7 am, the three bike-borne anti-socials intercepted the two women on the bridge, a few hundred meters from their housing society.

Published: 23rd January 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Is Bhubaneswar unsafe for women joggers? Two morning walkers had a traumatic experience when they were held hostage at knifepoint by three masked robbers who assaulted one of them at Nandankanan Road on Thursday morning.

Taking advantage of night patrolling which ends at 7 am, the three bike-borne anti-socials intercepted the two women on the bridge, a few hundred meters from their housing society Tapaswini Apartments. 

The two were returning from morning walk when the miscreants blocked their passage near Raghunathpur bridge. One of the criminals took out a machete and put it around the neck of one victim while clasping the hand of the other. The second anti-social came up with a knife to help his associate while the third grabbed the legs of the two women so that they couldn’t escape. One woman, however, managed to free herself and ran seeking for help even as people remained mute spectators to the crime.

“My friend fell on the road and the anti-socials had covered her face with her hooded jacket. They assaulted her and demanded her gold chain and bracelet. I cried for help but the passers-by turned a deaf ear,” said the victim’s friend. When some people gathered at the spot, the trio fled on a motorcycle with the stolen gold ornaments towards Patia.

Scarred and traumatized, the two women called 100 but they asked them to contact Nandankanan police station. Sources said, the miscreants were smart enough to notice that shift of night patrolling vans ends between 6.30 am and 7 am and targeted the two women at around 7 am as they are aware that the patrolling stops for a few minutes during the changeover.

A case has been registered under Sections 392 and 34 of IPC. CCTV footage of the nearby areas is being scanned to identify the miscreants, said an officer of Nandankanan police station. However, the incident has led to fear not just for women but also for senior citizens who are often targets of such miscreants. 

This is not for the first time that pedestrians were targeted by the snatchers in the city. A Rangamatia resident, Bidyadhar Barik, was returning from Maa Basulai Youth Association club in the area when he was robbed at about 3 pm on January 1. The miscreant snatched Barik’s mobile phone and fled from the spot.

In another instance, two anti-socials posing themselves as Crime Branch officers allegedly stopped an elderly couple in Patia under Infocity police limits and stole one gold chain and a ring from them on December 21 when they were returning to their house after an evening walk. No arrests have been made in both cases yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar crime
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp