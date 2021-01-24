Parties brace up for Pipili by-poll

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In view of the growing tension between the ruling BJD and BJP over the last few of months, all eyes are now on Pipili Assembly constituency where a by-poll has become inevitable following death of former minister Pradeep Maharathy. The seven time MLA had succumbed to Covid-19 on October 4.

Though the formal process for selection of candidates is yet to be started by the BJD, sources said workers of the Pipili Assembly constituency have started putting pressure on the party at different forums for the nomination of his wife Prativa. Senior leaders of Delang block BJD had recently decided in favour of projecting her as the party candidate for the by-poll.

Pipili Assembly constituency was the pocket borough of Maharathy who had won seven times except in 1995 Assembly elections. Maharathy was elected from the constituency for the first time in 1985 on Janata Dal ticket and went on to represent it till his death except for one term during which the seat had gone to Congress. Meanwhile, BJP and Congress have already started the process for selection of their candidates for the by-poll.

The BJP, after its defeat in Balasore and Tirtol by-polls, is expected to put up a spirited fight in Pipili. BJP candidate Ashrit Patnaik had finished second behind the Maharathy in the 2029 Assembly election while Ajit Mangaraj of Congress had lost his deposit. However, besides Ashrit several other contenders are interested for a BJP ticket in the by-poll.

Sources said Congress has finalised spokesperson Nishikant Mishra as the party’s candidate for the by-poll. The election committee headed by working president Chiranjib Biswal had met twice on December 26 and 29 to decide on the candidate. However, the name of the candidate will have to be approved by the party high command. Sources said that the by-poll to Pipili constituency will have to be held in February last week.