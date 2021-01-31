STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Dissidents demand Niranjan’s ouster again

Former MLA Chinmoy Behura, who was part of the delegation which met Venugopal, said they are not against the OPCC president.

Published: 31st January 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  After a gap of nearly a year, dissidence is back again in the State Congress with a group of former ministers and ex-MLAs camping at New Delhi to demand the removal of president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik.

Sources said the dissidents could meet KC Venugopal, organising secretary of the AICC, to press for their demand. However, they had to come back with an assurance that Odisha matter can be taken up only after February 15 because of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

Former MLA Chinmoy Behura, who was part of the delegation which met Venugopal, said they are not against the OPCC president. He said the Congress organisation in Odisha needs a change as the OPCC president is past his prime because of his age.

Politically also, Congress is going down in the State day by day as there is no coordination between the senior leaders, he said and added that some recent by-polls have shown that the party’s votes are shifting towards the BJP. If this type of situation goes on for some more months, no Congressmen will be left in the villages, he said.

Odisha in-charge of Congress A Chellakumar, who is in Odisha, told mediapersons that anybody can go to New Delhi. “There is no bar on anybody from going to New Delhi,” he said. However, he avoided any comment on the demand for removal of the OPCC president and restructuring of the party’s organisation in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp