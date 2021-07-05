No let-up in Covid deaths in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the daily infection count has come down below the 300-mark, there is no let-up in Covid fatalities in the State Capital since the last week of June. The disease claimed five more lives in the last 24 hours in the city.

A total of 50 critical Covid patients in the city have lost their lives between June 24 and July 3. As per the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s data, around five persons are succumbing to the virus on a daily basis since June 24.

While the daily fatality number had remained two to three in May during which the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak, the increasing deaths continued to be a cause for concern. On May 16 when the daily infection count was 1,353, the city had reported two deaths. Similarly, on May 15, the case tally was 1,118 and the number of fatalities was also only two.

A nodal officer of Covid management, however, said the number of daily fatalities has increased as many patients are still critical and in ICUs. “Though active cases have come down to around 1,200, over 250 patients are still in ICUs,” he said. However, the daily TPR has dropped to four per cent. The city on Sunday reported 231 cases with a positivity rate of 4.03 per cent.