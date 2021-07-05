STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

No let-up in Covid deaths in Bhubaneswar

As per the city civic body's data, while the daily death count during the peak of second wave of Covid has been two or three, the same number since June 24 has been around five.

Published: 05th July 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus death, covid death, cremation

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the daily infection count has come down below the 300-mark, there is no let-up in Covid fatalities in the State Capital since the last week of June. The disease claimed five more lives in the last 24 hours in the city.

A total of 50 critical Covid patients in the city have lost their lives between June 24 and July 3. As per the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s data, around five persons are succumbing to the virus on a daily basis since June 24.

While the daily fatality number had remained two to three in May during which the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak, the increasing deaths continued to be a cause for concern. On May 16 when the daily infection count was 1,353, the city had reported two deaths. Similarly, on May 15, the case tally was 1,118 and the number of fatalities was also only two.

A nodal officer of Covid management, however, said the number of daily fatalities has increased as many patients are still critical and in ICUs. “Though active cases have come down to around 1,200, over 250 patients are still in ICUs,” he said. However, the daily TPR has dropped to four per cent. The city on Sunday reported 231 cases with a positivity rate of 4.03 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Covid cases Bhubaneswar Covid deaths Covid 19
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp