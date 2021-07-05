Odisha Child Rights Commission seeks report on home guard's assault on young tea seller

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has sought a report from Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash on the June 29 incident of a home guard allegedly assaulting a minor boy at a tea stall in the Kesura area.

Chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan said the Commission will also inquire why the minor was engaged in a tea stall and if required, he will be rehabilitated under the government schemes.

DCP Umashankar Dash had suspended home guard AK Biswal of PCR-29 for chiding the tea vendor and kicking him for keeping the shop open beyond the permissible time of 6 am to 1 pm during the partial lockdown.