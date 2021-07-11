Bhubaneswar artist's offering to Trinity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Surrounded by materials of all kinds – stones, canvas, paper boards and even grains – Priyanka Sahani carefully selects a delicate grain of red lentil. The 29-year-old artist from Bhubaneswar then uses a needle to paint a miniature motif of the divine Trinity on the grain with bright acrylic colours.

She aims to create 108 such paintings, including miniatures, of Lord Jagannath and His Siblings to celebrate the Trinity’s Rath Yatra this year. And she has been on the job since June 29 this year.

Her dedication to the art form can be seen in her beautifully intricate artwork. Her choice of medium for miniature drawings is also unique. Some of her paintings of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra have been done on lentils, black grams, peanuts, pearls, almonds, black pepper, seashells and coins. She renders the paintings with needles and single hair brushes. The craft is time-consuming but meditative, she says, while demonstrating the tedious process.

A UX designer by profession, she learnt the craft from her father Bibekananda Sahani. She started painting to overcome depression following her father’s death last year. After cremating her father, she suffered from Covid symptoms and had to remain in isolation for a fortnight. “I went into acute depression as I did not have anyone to speak to and share my sorrow”, recalls the artist who took to Mandala art that represents the universe in Hindu and Buddhist symbolism.

She began using the motif of Lord Jagannath in her Mandala drawings that formed the base of her current series on the deity. “These paintings are my offerings to the Trinity this year. I chose 108 paintings because the number is considered the most auspicious number as per our Veda Sastra and Purana”, she says. While she has already completed 93 paintings, Priyanka plans to finish the rest before Rath Yatra. She has also painted various themes related to the Trinity on leaves, stones, plates, canvasses, among other things.

Miniature replica of Sri Mandir

Berhampur: After carving idols of Goddess Durga and Lord Ram last year and being adjudged grand master by India and Asia Book of Records, 18-year-old Dilip Moharana has now built a miniature replica of Sri Mandir. Taking around a month to complete, the replica measures 5.6 inch. A student of Khalikote Autonomous College, Dilip intends to present the structure to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik soon.