Odisha policeman run over by autorickshaw driver

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, an inebriated auto-rickshaw driver allegedly tried to run over a havildar as the policeman attempted to stop his vehicle at a blocking near Kalpana Square on Saturday.

Havildar SK Pradhan suffered critical injuries and has been admitted to AIIMS. Saturday sees weekend shutdown in the city which is still not out of the Covid grip.

Police said the autorickshaw driver was trying to speed away when the policeman signalled him to stop. However, the havildar did not give up and made all efforts to stop the erring driver who ran straight into him. Pradhan fell and sustained a serious head injury in the incident and the auto-driver was nabbed from the spot.

DCP (Security) Nirmal Kumar Satpathy who was patrolling in the region spotted injured Pradhan on reaching Kalpana Square. He immediately shifted the havildar to Capital Hospital and from there he was referred to AIIMS where doctors informed he had suffered brain haemorrhage. “Pradhan underwent an operation and is undergoing treatment in ICU,” said Satpathy.

Meanwhile, Laxmisagar police seized the auto-rickshaw involved in the accident. The auto-driver was in an inebriated state and was admitted to Capital Hospital. Stringent action will be initiated against him once he is discharged, said the police.