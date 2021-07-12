Discrepancies in power tariff calculation cost consumers 37.5 paise more

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the power tariff order for 2021-22 is under review of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) with July 20 the next date of hearing, a fresh affidavit filed in the Commission has pointed out several shortcomings in the order that are resulting in higher tariff for the consumers.

Objecting to the manner in which OERC determined the average cost of supply (ACoS) of retail supply tariff (RST) at 548.4 paise per unit, petitioner Ananda Mohapatra in an affidavit claimed that the actual cost will be 525.39 paise per unit.

Pointing out discrepancies in the RST order, the petitioner said that the overall impact on the tariff would have been less by 37.5 paise per unit had the commission deducted the miscellaneous receipts of Rs 77.33 crore, normative loss of Rs 198 crore, depreciation amounting to Rs 134.24 crore and repair and maintenance worth Rs 417 crore while determining the annual revenue requirement (ARR) of the Tata Power-owned four distribution companies.

He said the overall impact on the retail tariff increased by 37.5 paise due to wrong calculation of revenue requirement on different heads. Mohapatra in his supplementary affidavits said that the hike of 23 paise per unit in the average cost of supply has a cascading effect on the retail tariff.