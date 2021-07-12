STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Discrepancies in power tariff calculation cost consumers 37.5 paise more

He said the overall impact on the retail tariff increased by 37.5 paise due to wrong calculation of revenue requirement on different heads.

Published: 12th July 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

electricity

For representational purposes

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the power tariff order for 2021-22 is under review of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) with July 20 the next date of hearing, a fresh affidavit filed in the Commission has pointed out several shortcomings in the order that are resulting in higher tariff for the consumers.

Objecting to the manner in which OERC determined the average cost of supply (ACoS) of retail supply tariff (RST) at 548.4 paise per unit, petitioner Ananda Mohapatra in an affidavit claimed that the actual cost will be 525.39 paise per unit.

Pointing out discrepancies in the RST order, the petitioner said that the overall impact on the tariff would have been less by 37.5 paise per unit had the commission deducted the miscellaneous receipts of Rs 77.33 crore, normative loss of Rs 198 crore, depreciation amounting to Rs 134.24 crore and repair and maintenance worth Rs 417 crore while determining the annual revenue requirement (ARR) of the Tata Power-owned four distribution companies. 

He said the overall impact on the retail tariff increased by 37.5 paise due to wrong calculation of revenue requirement on different heads. Mohapatra in his supplementary affidavits said that the hike of 23 paise per unit in the average cost of supply has a cascading effect on the retail tariff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OERC
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp