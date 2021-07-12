STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Websites spread fake medical info without doctors’ knowledge

A couple of local websites are uploading misleading and medically unproven articles by using the names of some lady doctors of the Twin City.

Published: 12th July 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the whole world is battling a never-seen-before pandemic and people are scouring every available avenue for recourse, unverified and misleading health and medical information pushed through different modes, mostly digital media, has become a bane. The issue has become more serious when such information is being uploaded on websites in the name of established medical professionals without their knowledge or consent. 

A couple of local websites are uploading misleading and medically unproven articles by using the names of some lady doctors of Twin City. What’s worse is that the portals are also using the doctors’ photographs without their knowledge. 

One such doctor Chinmayee Kar, a gynaecologist said she has been in the medical profession for the last seven years and shares health inputs on her Facebook page. “However, the last three months have been extremely disturbing as some local websites are using my photograph and quotes in baseless articles like ways to ensure a woman gives birth to a baby boy,” she told TNIE. 

The websites also have content like ways an elderly person can boost his/her energy and become young again. The articles are also shared on Facebook with thousands of likes and reposts.  “Such fake articles are embarrassing and my patients often reach out to me after reading them,” said Dr Kar, adding three fake articles with her name and photograph have been published in the last three months. She has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Cell of Bhubaneswar Urban Police but in vain. She also reported the fake content to Facebook but the articles are yet to be removed from the social media platform. 

In April, an expert in audiology and speech language pathology had lodged a complaint with Balianta police alleging a local website had used her photograph and name in an article relating to sexual health without her knowledge.  The police registered a case in this connection on April 21 but have not arrested anyone so far. “We have received information on fake content and have written to Google, Facebook and GoDaddy, an American domain registrar and web hosting company, to share information about them. Probe is continuing and action will be taken accordingly,” said a Cyber Cell officer.

Dr Lipika Moharana, a consulting gynaecologist from Cuttack, too is distressed after her photograph and name were used in an article without her knowledge. She said the content in the article was unfounded and can prove detrimental if put to practice. A senior officer of Commissionerate police said victims of such offences can file a defamation case in a court under section 500 of IPC. Besides, case can be registered under section 417 of IPC and section 67 of IT Act.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake news misinformation COVID misinformation Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp