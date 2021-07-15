STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Left parties bandh call: Odisha govt asks collectors to take preventive steps to maintain law and order  

Besides, vehicular and railway traffic are likely to be affected, she added and asked the collectors to take all preventive measures.

Published: 15th July 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha government has asked the collectors to take all preventive measures to maintain law and order and ensure maintenance of essential services in the districts on Thursday in view of the six-hour bandh call given by the Left parties against price rise of petroleum products and essential commodities.

In a letter to all district collectors, Special Secretary in Home department Santosh Bala said it is apprehended that the bandh activists may close down business establishments, market places, Central and State government offices, courts, petrol pumps and banks/financial institutions. Besides, vehicular and railway traffic are likely to be affected, she added and asked the collectors to take all preventive measures.

The government has also asked the authorities concerned to ensure adequate security arrangements at Lok Seva Bhawan and Kharavela Bhawan in view of the bandh. The employees working in these offices as well as Rajiv Bhawan and Head of Department have been asked to reach office by 9.30 am to facilitate smooth entry of staff. Entry of visitors to government offices will be restricted and only those with prior appointment will be allowed, a government order added.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has announced support to the bandh. OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said the party will support the six-hour bandh from 6 am to 12 noon. He has asked the Congress leaders and workers to make the bandh  a success.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government Left parties bandh call
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp