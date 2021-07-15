Left parties bandh call: Odisha govt asks collectors to take preventive steps to maintain law and order  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has asked the collectors to take all preventive measures to maintain law and order and ensure maintenance of essential services in the districts on Thursday in view of the six-hour bandh call given by the Left parties against price rise of petroleum products and essential commodities.

In a letter to all district collectors, Special Secretary in Home department Santosh Bala said it is apprehended that the bandh activists may close down business establishments, market places, Central and State government offices, courts, petrol pumps and banks/financial institutions. Besides, vehicular and railway traffic are likely to be affected, she added and asked the collectors to take all preventive measures.

The government has also asked the authorities concerned to ensure adequate security arrangements at Lok Seva Bhawan and Kharavela Bhawan in view of the bandh. The employees working in these offices as well as Rajiv Bhawan and Head of Department have been asked to reach office by 9.30 am to facilitate smooth entry of staff. Entry of visitors to government offices will be restricted and only those with prior appointment will be allowed, a government order added.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has announced support to the bandh. OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said the party will support the six-hour bandh from 6 am to 12 noon. He has asked the Congress leaders and workers to make the bandh a success.