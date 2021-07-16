Two micro-containment zones declared in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday declared a residential building in Khandagiri area and a block of an apartment in Rasulgarh as micro-containment zones to check the spread of Covid-19 in the city where daily infection count continues to hover around 300.

BMC officials said the HIG-II-61 building in Lane 3 of Satya Sai Enclave at Khandagiri has been declared as the micro-containment zone after detection of multiple cases and persons with COVID symptoms.

"Four families live in the building. While three cases were reported from one family, members of other families also have symptoms and their samples have been collected for test," said BMC South-West Zonal deputy commissioner Rabi Narayan Jethi.

He said no one from the building will be allowed to step outside till the micro-containment order is withdrawn. No outsider will be allowed to enter the building.

The civic body will ensure delivery of essentials to the families during this period. Similarly at Rasulgarh square, block B of Lord Gunjan Apartment was declared as micro-containment zone after detection of 11 cases in the last 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Capital reported 283 COVID infections and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the active case tally to 1,164. The COVID toll in the city has now increased to 573.