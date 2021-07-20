STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 new micro-containment zones in Bhubaneswar

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation notified 15 residential complexes in the city as micro-containment zones, highest in a day so far.

Published: 20th July 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday notified 15 residential complexes in the city as micro-containment zones, highest in a day so far, to keep the spread of the infection in check.

Officials of the municipal corporation said that at least 10 residential areas in North zone, three in South West zone and two in South East zone have been declared as micro-containment zones.

It includes a building at Madhusudan Nagar and two residential quarters at Old AG Colony in South East zone; parts of Brundaban Plaza at Ganjanagar under Unit-VI in South West zone and many residential quarters as well as Hill View apartment, parts of Metro Highway apartment and 6th Avenue apartment in North zone.

Meanwhile, 181 new cases were reported in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours with a test positivity rate of over 3.5 per cent. 

