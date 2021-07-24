STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to acquire private land for widening three drains

The land map and schedule has been worked out for these drains and provided to officials in charge of the BMC land section for acquisition.

Published: 24th July 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Facing flak for the perennial problem of waterlogging, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally initiated the process for widening the major storm water drainage channels.

The civic body has decided to begin land acquisition along the drainage channels 6,7 and 8 to check waterlogging in Laxmi Sagar, Sishu Bhawan-Mausima temple and Jagmohan Nagar areas. The land map and schedule has been worked out for these drains and provided to officials in charge of the BMC land section for acquisition.

Initially, land near the areas prone to waterlogging will be acquired. “Around Rs 40 crore will be required for acquisition of land as we have to pay the double amount of the land’s benchmark value to the beneficiaries for the drainage expansion project,” said an official from the BMC drainage division. Funds for the purpose will be utilised by the BMC from its own resources as the Rs 753 crore - which the civic body had sought from the State government two years back for acquisition of 61.43 acres private land for expansion of 12 out of 13 major storm water channels - is yet to be released.

The BMC’s Rs 753 crore drainage plan includes acquisition of around 11 acre land in Chandrasekharpur, Damana and Gadakana area for widening of storm water channel-1; 0.46 acre in Gadakana for drainage channel-2; 6.41 acre in Samanta Vihar, Vani Vihar, Samantapuri, Badagada and Gadakana for channel-3; 7.83 acre land in Jayadev Vihar, Bhoi Nagar, Madhusudan Nagar and Vani Vihar for channel-4; 2.72 acre in Kharvel Nagar, Laxmisagar, Meherpali and Badagada for channel-5; 2 acre in Laxmisagar for channel-6; 5.9 acre in Bhimapur, Goutam Nagar, Nuagaon and Mahabhoi Sasan for channel-7 and 3.49 acre in Baramunda and Jagamara for channel-8.

Similarly, 14.9 acre land in Ghatikia, Shankarpur, Dumduma, Begunia, Pokhariput and Bahadalpur for channel-9 and 5.66 acre in Satya Nagar, Jharpada, Gobinda Prasad, Nayapalli and Bhoi Nagar for channel-10 will be acquired.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp