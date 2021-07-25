Resume Barabati fort renovation work: BJD MPs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has demanded that work for renovation of Barabati fort by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) should be expedited. Two Rajya Sabha members from Odisha Sasmit Patra and Subhash Chandra Singh have taken up the issue with Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and have requested him to issue necessary instructions to start the renovation work as `14 crore is available with the ASI in this regard.

The Centre had made a provision of Rs 17.25 crore under the Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme for Small and Medium Town Programme between 2007 and 2009 for renovation and beautification of the fort so that it can be developed as a memorial and preserved as a heritage site.

The MPs said the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) was entrusted with execution of parts of the project which has already been completed. However, execution of rest of the project is yet to be started despite several reminders by the CMC and the State government. As Barabati is a heritage site and ASI has declared it as a prohibited area, the district administration and the State government are not able to take up the pending work for completion of the project, they added.

Stating that Barabati is the sports capital of the State as the indoor stadium, sports and Satyabrata hostels are situated inside it, the MPs said completion of the unfinished work will go a long way in increasing the beauty of the area.

Singh said in reply to a question put by him in the March session of the Parliament, the Tourism Minister had assured that funds have already been allocated and ASI will start work very soon. Though three months have elapsed, the pending work is yet to be started, he added. The MPs requested the Minister to intervene and issue instructions for resumption of the work and its completion in a short span of time.

Project details

Rs 17.25 crore sanctioned under Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme

Rs 14cr available with Archaeological Survey of India

CMC was entrusted with execution of parts of the work