Governor inaugurates ReciteWorld

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : ReciteWorld - an online repository of Odia literary works - was inaugurated by the Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal recently. Created by city-based Udaygiri Foundation, the website and mobile application will provide access to books free of cost. Chairman of the foundation JP Jagdev said contents in both the mobile app and website will be available in dramatised audiobook format along with the original texts. In the first phase, 50 short stories of Fakirmohan Senapati, Godabarisha Mahapatra, Laxmikanta Mahapatra, Bhagabati Charan Panigrahi, Surendra Mohanty and Akhila Mohan Patnaik will be available in ReciteWorld.