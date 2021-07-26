STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISBT at Baramunda to be ready by June 2022

Published: 26th July 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 08:11 AM

5T Secretary VK Pandian inspecting a project site in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Baramunda will be completed by June 2022, officials said on Sunday following a review of the project by 5T Secretary VK Pandian. Pandian visited the ISBT and other infrastructure project sites early in the day to take stock of the progress of works. He asked officials to ensure that all projects are completed within the time schedule.

The project is being implemented by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) over 15.5 acre of land at a cost of Rs 180 crore. The bus depot at Khandagiri is also part of the project with a capacity of 300 parking spaces. Official sources said the left parallel road along the Jayadev Vihar-Patia Road under execution by the Public Works Department (PWD) to reduce the traffic load is expected to be completed by February 2022. The project estimated at Rs 92 crore will connect CRPF Square to the Institute of Mathematics in phases. The total road length of the project will be 13.6 km. Currently, 5.17 km of six-lane road is under construction connecting Xavier Square to Infocity Square. 

The BDA is also constructing a affordable housing project at Chandrasekharpur on PPP mode. The project with 2,600 houses is coming up over 20.21 acre area, of which 6.5 acre is for development by the PPP partner. The colony will have community facilities like primary school, primary health centre, shopping and play areas. The project will be completed in two phases by September 2022.

Pandian, who was accompanied by BDA Vice-Chairman Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary of Works department Krishan Kumar and Special Secretary to the Chief Minister  R Vineel Krishna, suggested that the allotment of houses can be made soon so that the beneficiaries can monitor the progress and quality of the construction. 

Besides, the Incubation Tower near Infocity constructed by IDCO at a project cost of `221 crore is targeted to be completed by December 31, 2021.

