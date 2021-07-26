Odisha develops BETA system for monitoring budget expenditure

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : After presenting the Budget 2021-22 on digital mode to become the first State to do so, Odisha has developed a new system - Budget Execution Technique Automation (BETA) - to ensure effective monitoring of monthly and quarterly expenditure pattern online.

In a bid to provide the online platform to the departments to monitor their quarterly expenditure allocation and monthly expenditure plan, a module has been developed in BETA system for all the four quarters and indicative monthly plans pre-populated by Finance department.

After the removal of plan and non-plan distinction in Budget, various budget documents have been revised. The State government budgetary expenditure has been classified into four broad categories - administrative expenditure, programme expenditure, disaster response funds and transfers from State - in this year’s annual budget.

The government has also laid down guidelines for timely spending of budgetary grants through the Cash Management System (CMS), which was initially adopted in respect of the 10 large spending departments in 2010-11. It has now been extended to 10 more departments which will continue to remain under the purview of CMS.

As per the guidelines, Works, Housing and Urban Development, Water Resources, Rural Development, Forest and Environment and Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment departments will have to incur expenditure to the extent of 25 per cent (pc), 15 pc and 20 pc of the gross provision in the budget estimate in the first, second and third quarter respectively, taking into consideration their working seasons.

Principal Secretary of Finance department Ashok KK Meena has directed to follow the guidelines scrupulously and not to draw funds from the treasury/bank without immediate requirement for payment.

The IFMS has been enabled in a manner that it will not admit expenditure in excess of 40 pc of budget provision.

Spending guidelines

All spending will be updated in Cash Management System (CMS)

It was initially adopted in 10 large spending departments in 2010-11

CMS has now been extended to 10 more departments

14 depts asked to achieve expenditure level of 15 pc, 15 pc and 30 pc of the gross provision in three quarters respectively