Odisha: Plus II Science, Commerce results on July 31

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department is set to publish the results of annual Plus II examination for Science and Commerce stream on July 31. However, it has moved the Supreme Court praying for more time to declare the results of Arts and Vocational Education.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is prepared to publish the results of Plus II Science and Commerce within the deadline of July 31 as fixed by the SC. “We have sought more time from the apex court to publish the results of Arts and Vocational Education due to some pending works,” Dash said.

The State government filed a petition before the Supreme Court in this regard on Wednesday, the Minister said and added that efforts are on to publish the results of the two streams as early as possible. Sources said the practical marks of students were uploaded by the higher secondary schools after second week of July for which the compilation of data and publishing of results of all streams within the given deadline was not possible. Earlier, the CHSE members had raised apprehension over timely publication of results due to enrollment of students in higher secondary schools from around 30 different boards.

The CHSE has adopted an alternative evaluation criteria to assess performance of Plus II final year students this year as the exam was scrapped by the government owing to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the alternative evaluation criteria, marks have been given on the basis of the highest marks scored in one or two Class X subjects in the case of theory papers for regular Plus II students. Scores in theory papers for ex-regular examinees have been awarded on the basis of their performance in the previous CHSE examination which they had appeared.

If not satisfied with the results, students will be allowed to appear for the examination in the offline mode which will be conducted when the situation turns normal.