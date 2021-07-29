STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: Plus II Science, Commerce results on July 31

CHSE seeks more time for announcing results of Arts and Vocational Edu streams

Published: 29th July 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

The CHSE has adopted an alternative evaluation criteria to assess performance of Plus II final year students this year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department is set to publish the results of annual Plus II examination for Science and Commerce stream on July 31. However, it has moved the Supreme Court praying for more time to declare the results of Arts and Vocational Education.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is prepared to publish the results of Plus II Science and Commerce within the deadline of July 31 as fixed by the SC. “We have sought more time from the apex court to publish the results of Arts and Vocational Education due to some pending works,” Dash said.

The State government filed a petition before the Supreme Court in this regard on Wednesday, the Minister said and added that efforts are on to publish the results of the two streams as early as possible. Sources said the practical marks of students were uploaded by the higher secondary schools after second week of July for which the compilation of data and publishing of results of all streams within the given deadline was not possible. Earlier, the CHSE members had raised apprehension over timely publication of results due to enrollment of students in higher secondary schools from around 30 different boards.

The CHSE has adopted an alternative evaluation criteria to assess performance of Plus II final year students this year as the exam was scrapped by the government owing to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the alternative evaluation criteria, marks have been given on the basis of the highest marks scored in one or two Class X subjects in the case of theory papers for regular Plus II students. Scores in theory papers for ex-regular examinees have been awarded on the basis of their performance in the previous CHSE examination which they had appeared.

If not satisfied with the results, students will be allowed to appear for the examination in the offline mode which will be conducted when the situation turns normal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court CHSE Covid 19 Pandemic
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp