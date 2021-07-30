Opposition targets Naveen Patnaik govt over dengue spread

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition Congress and BJP on Thursday lashed out at the State government for its failure to control dengue which is spreading at an alarming rate in the Capital city.

Addressing a media conference here, former Congress MLA Debasis Patnaik alleged that the BMC authorities have taken no steps to curb the menace except issuing advisories. He said that the situation would not have deteriorated to this extent if ward members were in place.

Criticising the government for not holding ULB elections and leaving everything in the hands of officials, Patnaik alleged that there is no special ward for dengue patients in hospitals including Capital Hospital.

BJP leader Dilip Mohanty also asked the government to “wake up from deep slumber and initiate necessary steps.

However, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das told mediapersons that dengue is not new.

Cases rise to 482

Meanwhile, 29 more persons were found infected by dengue in the State Capital in the last 24 hours, taking the infection count to 482. Even as two persons including a minor, are suspected to have died due to dengue fever, the BMC is yet to confirm the deaths.