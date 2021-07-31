STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Three ethanol plants, two hotel projects get govt nod

Majority of the projects are from power, hospitality, tourism and food processing; to provide jobs for 2,144 persons

Published: 31st July 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

industry economic activity economy

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As many as seven industrial projects envisaging investment of around Rs 2,083.88 crore and direct employment opportunities for 2,144 persons were accorded in-principle approval during a meeting of State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra here on Friday. 

“The proposals that got the nod are mainly from sectors like power and renewable energy, hospitality, tourism, and food processing. Three grain-based ethanol projects will add to State’s capacity for reduction of carbon footprint in power generation,” said Principal Secretary of Industries department Hemant Kumar Sharma. 

The single window authority approved the proposal of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) of a 500 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant and 8 MW co-gen power plant at Balgopalpur Industrial Estate of Balasore district with an investment of `870 crore. The plant would generate employment for 194 persons.

Oil PSU Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has also proposed to set up a grain-based ethanol plant of similar capacity (in two phases) with an investment of Rs 500 crore at Umerkote in Nabarangpur district. The unit has the potential to employ 240 persons. The proposal of Mumbai based Newalt Energy Private Limited for setting up a 100 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant along with compressed biogas (CBG) plant of 12 TPD capacity and 2.20 MW co-gen power plant with an investment of Rs 125 crore and employment potential for 650 persons was also approved. The unit is proposed to be set up at Bantala in Angul district.

Aditya Birla Renewables Limited has proposed to set up a 18.75 MW solar power plant with an investment of Rs 89.44 crore at Saintala of Balangir district.  A multi-modal logistics park by International Cargo Terminals and Infrastructure Private Limited with an investment of Rs 150 crore was also approved. The park will be set up at Kujang in Jagatsinghpur with employment potential for 100 persons. 

The single window panel also approved two 5-star hotels, one by Atmosphere Core India Private Limited and the other by DN Homes Private Limited in Khurda district. The promoters have proposed to invest Rs 184.64 crore and Rs 164.8 crore respectively in the projects.

Big ticket investments 

IOCL to set up ethanol and power plants in Balasore for Rs 870 crore

HPCL to set up grain-based ethanol plant in Nabarangpur district for Rs 500 crore

Aditya Birla Renewables to set up 18.75 MW solar power plant for Rs 89.44 crore

Two 5-star hotels proposed in Khurda 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SLSWCA
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp