Three ethanol plants, two hotel projects get govt nod

BHUBANESWAR: As many as seven industrial projects envisaging investment of around Rs 2,083.88 crore and direct employment opportunities for 2,144 persons were accorded in-principle approval during a meeting of State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra here on Friday.

“The proposals that got the nod are mainly from sectors like power and renewable energy, hospitality, tourism, and food processing. Three grain-based ethanol projects will add to State’s capacity for reduction of carbon footprint in power generation,” said Principal Secretary of Industries department Hemant Kumar Sharma.

The single window authority approved the proposal of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) of a 500 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant and 8 MW co-gen power plant at Balgopalpur Industrial Estate of Balasore district with an investment of `870 crore. The plant would generate employment for 194 persons.

Oil PSU Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has also proposed to set up a grain-based ethanol plant of similar capacity (in two phases) with an investment of Rs 500 crore at Umerkote in Nabarangpur district. The unit has the potential to employ 240 persons. The proposal of Mumbai based Newalt Energy Private Limited for setting up a 100 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant along with compressed biogas (CBG) plant of 12 TPD capacity and 2.20 MW co-gen power plant with an investment of Rs 125 crore and employment potential for 650 persons was also approved. The unit is proposed to be set up at Bantala in Angul district.

Aditya Birla Renewables Limited has proposed to set up a 18.75 MW solar power plant with an investment of Rs 89.44 crore at Saintala of Balangir district. A multi-modal logistics park by International Cargo Terminals and Infrastructure Private Limited with an investment of Rs 150 crore was also approved. The park will be set up at Kujang in Jagatsinghpur with employment potential for 100 persons.

The single window panel also approved two 5-star hotels, one by Atmosphere Core India Private Limited and the other by DN Homes Private Limited in Khurda district. The promoters have proposed to invest Rs 184.64 crore and Rs 164.8 crore respectively in the projects.

