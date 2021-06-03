Odisha stops first dose vaccine for 18+ in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government had to stop the first dose vaccination of 18 to 44 years age group in Bhubaneswar from Wednesday due to shortage of Covaxin doses.

Vaccination of the group in other parts of the State where Covishield is administered was also slowed down in the absence of adequate vaccine vials.

According to Health department, only 365 people, aged 18 to 44 years, were administered a second dose of Covaxin in Bhubaneswar while 6,629 people of the same age group got first dose of Covishield in 10 other cities and towns.

The State has a stock of only 3,100 doses of Covaxin and 10,390 doses of Covishield under its own procurement.

Though Bharat Biotech has committed to supply 26,000 doses of Covaxin by June 7 and Serum India will send 2,27,750 doses of Covishield by June 9 for the 18-44 years age group, the stock is unlikely to meet the requirement.

While so far 1,62,869 people have got first dose, at least 20 per cent (pc) among them are due for the second dose. A senior health official said the vaccination of Covaxin first dose may not resume unless the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare allows the State to use the surplus vaccine.