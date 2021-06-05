STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Bhubaneswar civic body resumes mass testing for street vendors

Vendors selling vegetables, fish and meat in the market were tested and counselled in small groups about the objective and utility of mass testing.

Published: 05th June 2021 09:30 AM

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar,

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the State Capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday resumed its mass testing drive for street vendors. 

The drive was carried out by the officials of BMC north zone at Tarini Market in Niladri Vihar.  Vendors selling vegetables, fish and meat in the market were tested and counselled in small groups about the objective and utility of mass testing.

As vendors are coming in contact with several persons everyday, there is every chance of getting infected. They should know their health status to remain protected from the virus, said Additional Commissioner Laxmikanta Sethi and added that the drive will also continue in other market areas.

The State Capital reported  753 new infections and three deaths in the last 24 hours. However, the active case tally came down to 10,131 after 1,275 patients recovered.

Meanwhile, continuing its drive to reach out to special groups for vaccination, the civic body has vaccinated inmates of different shelter for urban homeless in the city. More than 120 inmates have been vaccinated so far. "During the pandemic, vaccination and testing for special groups have become the priorities for BMC," said Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Comments

