By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Active cases in the Capital city dropped below 10,000-mark after a gap of one month on Saturday. With 592 new cases and almost double recoveries at 1,255, the total active cases in the city now stands at 9,465.

The city recorded 21 per cent drop in the daily infection count from the previous day figure of 753. There has been a steady decline in daily positivity rate and cases, said Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh.