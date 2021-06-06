Labourer arrested for killing co-worker in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A labourer was allegedly killed by his co-worker near Capital's Station Square area on Saturday. SK Abdul (35) of Bhat Mohalla in Bhadrak district and Sunu Singh of Aruha in Jajpur were working as labourers in the city and they had a minor scuffle few months back.

Abdul had reportedly attacked Singh in the city around three months back over a personal dispute and had left for his village. "Abdul returned to the city some days back. He and Singh had an argument on Saturday over their last fight. Singh lifted a concrete slab and hit it with Abdul's chest at about 12.30 pm," said an officer of Kharavela Nagar police station.

He was rushed to a hospital and the doctors declared him brought dead. A forensic team and the local police visited the spot, seized the concrete slab and launched an investigation into the murder. "A case was registered under Section 302 of IPC and Singh was nabbed in the evening while he was hiding near the railway station here," said the police officer.

The initial investigation of the police suggests that past enmity was the reason behind the crime and further probe is continuing. This incident took place in one of the posh areas of the Capital but there was not much rush on Saturday due to the weekend shutdown.

The Capital City has been witnessing a rise in murders in the last two years. In 2019, 39 murders were reported in Bhubaneswar as against 40 in 2020.