55 foreign-bound students register for COVID jabs in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 55 students seeking to visit abroad for higher studies, registered with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday for their early vaccination.

Of them, 22 will take admission to universities in the UK, while 8 to 10 will pursue their higher studies in the US and Ukraine.

After verification of all the registrations, BMC will announce a date for their vaccination.

As per BMC’s announcement, students in 18+ age group who require Covid vaccination to travel abroad to pursue their studies need to dial 1929 helpline and book their appointments.

They have to produce a verified confirmation letter from the foreign university concerned during the registration.

Besides, they will have to carry their Aadhaar card or any other ID proof to the session site for inoculation.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said the students will be inoculated with Covishield as Covaxin may not be recognised in most of the foreign countries since it is yet to receive approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Some students sought to know if the lock-in window of Covishield, extended recently, can be reduced as they require to visit abroad by July end.

The health authorities couldn’t be reached for their comments.