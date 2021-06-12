PET-CT machine at AIIMS Bhubaneswar soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A PET-CT machine for the treatment of cancer patients will be installed at AIIMS Bhubaneswar soon.

Medical Superintendent Prof Sachidananda Mohanty said though the purchase order for the machine was issued in March, various works for its installation and commissioning got delayed due to the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

“The agency has already started the civil construction and other related works for its installation and commissioning. The installation of the machine is expected to be completed within the next three months,” he said.

AIIMS will be the first public hospital in the State to install the PET-CT machine.