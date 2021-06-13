STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Fake COVID testing racket busted in Bhubaneswar, one arrested

The police arrested a laboratory technician, Ganesh Kumar Pradhan (38) of Kunjabana in Nayagarh district who works at a private hospital here and stays at CDA.

Published: 13th June 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A day after 17,000 tablets of counterfeit Favipiravir, a drug recommended for treatment of Covid-19 were seized from a wholesaler in the city, an alleged fake testing racket was busted by Markat Nagar police here on Saturday. 

The police arrested a laboratory technician, Ganesh Kumar Pradhan (38) of Kunjabana in Nayagarh district who works at a private hospital here and stays at CDA.

Ganesh was apprehended basing on a complaint filed by a resident of CDA Sector 7 locality, who had fallen victim to the racket. 

Police said the complainant in his FIR had alleged that his sister-in-law had developed Covid symptoms around 10-12 days back following which he approached Ganesh for testing.

Ganesh used to assist locals in conducting pathological tests through a Bhubaneswar-based private laboratory. 

The accused collected the swab sample of the woman and handed over the test report to her family after two days.

As per the report, she had tested negative for the virus.

Assured that she was not infected, the woman did not isolate herself and mingled with her family as a result of which four of them too showed Covid symptoms within a week. 

Suspecting foul play, the family members of the woman contacted the Bhubaneswar-based pathological laboratory-DNA Life Science Private Limited which refused to have conducted the test.

All of them then got themselves tested at a government facility and to their surprise the results showed they were positive. 

The complainant, who had also tested positive, then filed an FIR in this regard with Markat Nagar police station seeking action against Ganesh.

“Acting on the FIR, we conducted an investigation and arrested the accused Ganesh Pradhan. During investigation, it was ascertained that Ganesh had sent the swab sample through one Sanjay who had identified himself as an agent of the concerned private diagnostic facility,” said Markat Nagar IIC Beauty Mohanty.

It is suspected that a racket may be involved in conducting fake Covid tests and efforts are on to nab its other members, said Beauty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp